The 10 SAFEST and Best Sources of Protein (Spoiler Alert: NOT Crickets!)

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There are many sources of protein, but some are clearly safer than others. See my top 10 protein sources, and it doesn't include crickets and their chitins!
*Get Organic Pumpkin Seed Protein Powder at the Health Ranger Store, here: https://bit.ly/3R7AcjB
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