The 10 SAFEST and Best Sources of Protein (Spoiler Alert: NOT Crickets!)

There are many sources of protein, but some are clearly safer than others. See my top 10 protein sources, and it doesn't include crickets and their chitins!





*Get Organic Pumpkin Seed Protein Powder at the Health Ranger Store, here: https://bit.ly/3R7AcjB





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Healing the Body

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/healingthebody



