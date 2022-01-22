[Part 1] 🤷‍♂️WHY Such AFFLICTION Upon the GENTILES??!👨👧

TO THE NATIONS OF THE EARTH...

U Are GoNNa Wanna KnO, WHY Such CONFLICT & AFFLICTION Are Suddenly UPON U!

By the Leading of the Spirit of TRUTH - This Coming Series Will Go into the TRUE HISTORY of What TRULY Has Taken Place upon the Earth, in Order to JUSTIFY the JUDGEMENT that is NOW Upon U!



THIS is Part 1!



In This Part we Start in the 1st Book of Nephi Chapter 13 where we Learn of the ABOMINABLE CHURCH and WHO Set Up this Abomination Upon the Earth. We Also Learn about the BOOK that these Gentiles Brought Across the Many Waters to the 4th Part of the Earth. We Read in Christopher Columbus Book of Prophecies and Connect That to the Passages in the 1st Book of Nephi Chapter 13.



FOR THE RECORD:

This Series is Not About Hatred Towards the Nations.

It is About the Salvation For Those with the Ears to Hear the Heart to Receive and the Eyes to See.

It was Placed on My Spirit to Put Together this Series to Explain the REASON Why Judgement IS Upon the Gentiles!



For Those that are Not Aware of the Terminology of "Gentile" - We Refer to the Table of Nations in Genesis 10 where the Gentiles are Defined as the European Nations.



I am Not Here to Bash Anyone in Particular. I am Here to Spread Awareness and to Speak the Words that has been Placed on my Spirit to Speak. I am Here to Be a Willing Vessel To Bring Forth the Information as I have been Led to do so.



What U Choose to Do with the Information is up to u and The Most High. I am Not Here to Judge Anyone. I am Only a Servant of the Spirit of Truth and Will Continue to Walk in the Purpose that the Father has Revealed to Me.



Shalom!