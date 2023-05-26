What's the weather like ?

Create New Account
Meteorologist and founder of the the Weather channel, John Coleman thoroughly debunks the "climate emergency" in under three minutes. This climate emergency lie came through Maurice Strong at the Club of Rome in 1970, now being pushed. Through this lie a social credit score style, ESG(Environmental, social governance) scores, are to be put on society, based on this lie. Climate lockdowns, 15 or 20 minute cities. If carbon is totally removed, life as we know it dies.

cnnclimateweather

