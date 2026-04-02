🟠 IRAN MIGHT ALREADY BE WINNING THIS CONVENTIONAL WAR AGAINST THE U.S.

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Want to know who’s actually winning the U.S-Iran conflict? This clip explains the shifting power dynamics and why Iran’s relative gains matter more than absolute strength. This clip also reveals the shocking evolution of warfare tactics, highlighting how civilian areas are no longer off-limits. With references to Gaza and Lebanon.
Source @21st Century Wire
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