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American mercenaries say that their comrades died, and the Ukrainians looted their corpses.
They say that the authorities do not communicate with them, and this is a problem. They have no right to see the corpses of their comrades in the morgue. They will be cremated along with everyone else, because the Ukrainians did not take care of the corpses.
Mirrored - December1991