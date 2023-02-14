Inner Freedom and Consciousness / #CONSCIOUSNESS #SPIRITUALITY #INTENTION

Nisha Manek talks about the potential of Information Medicine. The human intention is a source of enormous power, and it can be directed to help human health.

Nisha's BEST SELLER book ❝ Bridging Science and Spirit❞ is now available on Amazon. (Click the link below or click the link in my bio)



Buy on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Bridging-Science-Spirit-Information-Medicine-ebook/dp/B07W6XH7NT



For more information:



Website: https://nishamanekmd.com/

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YouTube: https://youtu.be/d16pheyuGNc



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