Bones Brigade (1989, Amiga)

Bones Brigade is a vertically scrolling shoot' em up developed and piublished by Austrian company Genesis Software. It was probably only released in Europe.

There seems to be no story. Also, there seems to be only one stage, and and the game just ends without a boss fight.

Unlike many European shoot'em ups, there is no health bar. One hit and you're dead. You get an energy shield if you reneter the game after loosing a life. There are various weapons to collect. Unfortunately, all weapon and shield power-ups use the same graphic, an orange blob, so you do not know what you will get the first time. However, the position of each power-up stays the same, and you will always get the same upgrade.