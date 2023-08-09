The Jim Ferguson Analysis | Episode: 33 | EXCLUSIVE: American military badly affected. "75% will be dead in 10 years" of those who are affected.







Jim Ferguson

What has Joe Biden the Commander In Chief done to his Military !!

Dr Chris Shoemaker reveals startling information about Covid19 vaccines from American Military Studies and the detected/undetected damage of Myocarditis. Spike proteins attacking the brain with strokes. DNA is in the Vaccines!!! World Economic Forum were involved.

FLCCC Website Link ⬇️

https://covid19criticalcare.com/

0058