The Jim Ferguson Analysis | Episode: 33 | EXCLUSIVE: American military badly affected. "75% will be dead in 10 years" of those who are affected.
What is happening
Published 17 hours ago



Jim Ferguson

What has Joe Biden the Commander In Chief done to his Military !!

Dr Chris Shoemaker reveals startling information about Covid19 vaccines from American Military Studies and the detected/undetected damage of Myocarditis. Spike proteins attacking the brain with strokes. DNA is in the Vaccines!!! World Economic Forum were involved.

FLCCC Website Link ⬇️
https://covid19criticalcare.com/

militaryjoe bidenwefcovid19covid vaccinemyocarditisspike proteindr chris shoemakerjim ferguson

