The Jim Ferguson Analysis | Episode: 33 | EXCLUSIVE: American military badly affected. "75% will be dead in 10 years" of those who are affected.

Jim Ferguson
What has Joe Biden the Commander In Chief done to his Military !!
Dr Chris Shoemaker reveals startling information about Covid19 vaccines from American Military Studies and the detected/undetected damage of Myocarditis. Spike proteins attacking the brain with strokes. DNA is in the Vaccines!!! World Economic Forum were involved.
FLCCC Website Link ⬇️
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
0058
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.