Faith Of Our Founders: The History of Thanksgiving

Pilgrims, Plymouth Massachusetts, Samuel Adams, John Hancock, Harvest, The Father, God, Government Proclamation: Solemn, Prayer, and Thanksgiving to God, Proclamation is: a public or official announcement, especially one dealing with a matter of great importance.

Psalm 105

105:1 O give thanks unto the Lord; call upon his name: make known his deeds among the people.

2 Sing unto him, sing psalms unto him: talk ye of all his wondrous works.

3 Glory ye in his holy name: let the heart of them rejoice that seek the Lord.

4 Seek the Lord, and his strength: seek his face evermore.

5 Remember his marvellous works that he hath done; his wonders, and the judgments of his mouth;