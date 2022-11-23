Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Faith Of Our Founders: The History of Thanksgiving
59 views
channel image
Resistance Chicks
Published Wednesday |
Shop now

Happy Thanksgiving!

Pilgrims, Plymouth Massachusetts, Samuel Adams, John Hancock, Harvest, The Father, God, Government Proclamation: Solemn, Prayer, and Thanksgiving to God, Proclamation is: a public or official announcement, especially one dealing with a matter of great importance.

Psalm 105

105:1 O give thanks unto the Lord; call upon his name: make known his deeds among the people.

2 Sing unto him, sing psalms unto him: talk ye of all his wondrous works.

3 Glory ye in his holy name: let the heart of them rejoice that seek the Lord.

4 Seek the Lord, and his strength: seek his face evermore.

5 Remember his marvellous works that he hath done; his wonders, and the judgments of his mouth;

Keywords
godprayerharvestfaithfounding fathersthanksgivingsamuel adamspilgrimsthe fatherjohn hancocksolemnplymouth massachusettsgovernment proclamationthanksgiving to god

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket