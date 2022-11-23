Faith Of Our Founders: The History of Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving!
Pilgrims, Plymouth Massachusetts, Samuel Adams, John Hancock, Harvest, The Father, God, Government Proclamation: Solemn, Prayer, and Thanksgiving to God, Proclamation is: a public or official announcement, especially one dealing with a matter of great importance.
Psalm 105
105:1 O give thanks unto the Lord; call upon his name: make known his deeds among the people.
2 Sing unto him, sing psalms unto him: talk ye of all his wondrous works.
3 Glory ye in his holy name: let the heart of them rejoice that seek the Lord.
4 Seek the Lord, and his strength: seek his face evermore.
5 Remember his marvellous works that he hath done; his wonders, and the judgments of his mouth;
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.