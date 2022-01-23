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How to shift your perspective in challenging times
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23 views • January 23, 2022
Perspective shifts lead to solutions! This video is an introduction to shifting your perspective and finding your center through (w)holism.
In this video we share a few insights and exercises any one can do to work through changes and/or challenging times.
If you’re inspired to explore these methods deeper send an email to [email protected]
to receive an invite to an upcoming private class.
In this video we share a few insights and exercises any one can do to work through changes and/or challenging times.
If you’re inspired to explore these methods deeper send an email to [email protected]
to receive an invite to an upcoming private class.
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