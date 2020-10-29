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A 5G WARNING
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152 views • October 29, 2020
A SUPER SHORT 5G PUBLIC INFORMATION FILM.
A WARNING IN SIMPLISTIC EASY TO CONSUME STYLE. SHARE WIDELY.
Do You really think those giant 5G masts are for a brighter future for all?
Humanity will go up in flames if dangerous microwave technology isn't stopped.
Film by Nick Myer
A WARNING IN SIMPLISTIC EASY TO CONSUME STYLE. SHARE WIDELY.
Do You really think those giant 5G masts are for a brighter future for all?
Humanity will go up in flames if dangerous microwave technology isn't stopped.
Film by Nick Myer
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