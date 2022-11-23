"A VERY BAD OMEN"... Old Testament Style!

"For BEHOLD!... the Two Witnesses then saw a man pushing an empty baby stroller that is on fire... with 'not a CHILD' in it."
It's a little difficult to understand the brits these days - so here is the Transcript:
Driver: What the F*** are you DOIN'!
Child care worker: aaaaAAAHHHH?
Driver: What you DOIN'?
Child care worker: A WEE fire!...
Driver: A WEE fire?...
Child care worker: Are you gonna PUSH?... (a british invitation of sorts, a sign of friendliness)
This video was mentioned in Our September 18, 2022 Blog.
