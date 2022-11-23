"A VERY BAD OMEN"... Old Testament Style!

"For BEHOLD!... the Two Witnesses then saw a man pushing an empty baby stroller that is on fire... with 'not a CHILD' in it."

It's a little difficult to understand the brits these days - so here is the Transcript:



Driver: What the F*** are you DOIN'!

Child care worker: aaaaAAAHHHH?



Driver: What you DOIN'?

Child care worker: A WEE fire!...



Driver: A WEE fire?...

Child care worker: Are you gonna PUSH?... (a british invitation of sorts, a sign of friendliness)

This video was mentioned in Our September 18, 2022 Blog.

