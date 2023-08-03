Create New Account
Big Ferg at a Dublin Gardai station last night as groups of Irish citizens hit stations around the capital to express their concerns over the orchestrated migrant invasion
Published 14 hours ago

Big Ferg at a Dublin Gardai station last night as groups of Irish citizens hit stations around the capital to express their concerns over the orchestrated migrant invasion of their country, dropping unvetted migrant men into their communities!

https://twitter.com/FergusPower1/status/1687098977840459776?s=19

