GAVIN NEWSOM’S VISION FOR CALIFORNIA

SB 1375, allows nurse practitioners to perform first-trimester abortions without the supervision of a physician

AB 1242, prohibits state law enforcement agencies from complying with out-of-state abortion investigations

SB 245, essentially eliminates out-of-pocket costs for abortions

AB 1666, creates immediate liability protections for California abortion providers when caring for patients traveling from areas where the procedure is now banned or access is narrowed

AB 657, expedites licensure for health care practitioners that come to California to provide abortion care services

SB 523, expands birth control access, regardless of gender or insurance coverage

SB 1245, sets aside $20 million for the Los Angeles County Abortion Access Safe Haven Pilot Program

AB 2586, allocates funds to "disproportionately impacted communities" to receive reproductive/sex education and abortions

AB 2223 was also among the measures Newsom signed on Tuesday, and it concerns pro-life activists the most because it essentially permits the killing of unborn children throughout all nine months of pregnancy. It would also decriminalize actions that lead to the deaths of newborns in the days after birth.





The first bill, AB 1356, will create new offenses arising from recording or photographing patients or providers within 100 feet of the entrance to a reproductive health services facility. The other, AB 1184, will keep patient information confidential for patients who are not the primary policyholder for their health insurance. Healthcare services that patients can keep confidential include "reproductive health care and gender-affirming care," according to the governor's statement.





Under Proposition 57 human trafficking involving a minor, assault with a deadly weapon, solicitation of murder, rape under various specified circumstances, grand theft of a firearm, elder and dependent adult abuse, are considered “non-violent” crimes.





