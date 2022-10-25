GAVIN NEWSOM’S VISION FOR CALIFORNIA

AB 2223 was also among the measures Newsom signed on Tuesday, and it concerns pro-life activists the most because it essentially permits the killing of unborn children throughout all nine months of pregnancy. It would also decriminalize actions that lead to the deaths of newborns in the days after birth.
The first bill, AB 1356, will create new offenses arising from recording or photographing patients or providers within 100 feet of the entrance to a reproductive health services facility. The other, AB 1184, will keep patient information confidential for patients who are not the primary policyholder for their health insurance. Healthcare services that patients can keep confidential include "reproductive health care and gender-affirming care," according to the governor's statement.
Under Proposition 57 human trafficking involving a minor, assault with a deadly weapon, solicitation of murder, rape under various specified circumstances, grand theft of a firearm, elder and dependent adult abuse, are considered “non-violent” crimes.
