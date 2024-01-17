Create New Account
03. Connecting the Soul: Containment is Connection (with God)
Freedomshock
In this third episode of the Connecting the Soul series, Scott Warren, of http://freedomshock.com illustrates that the only way to maintain a vibrant connection with God is to be "contained" by Jesus.

christianityreligionhistorynew world orderopinionphilosophyself-improvementhabitsquietening soulfreedomshock

