PUTIN - Accuses West of Playing a Dangerous, Bloody and Dirty Game Over Ukraine. - At Valdai Today - 102722

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an address at a forum in Moscow on Thursday that the West was playing a "dangerous, bloody and dirty" game over Ukraine but that the United States and its allies would ultimately have to talk to Russia. During his speech, he also said that West paints everything that comes from Russia as Kremlin’s intrigues. "Just use your brain. Think of something more interesting," Putin suggested. Putin also accused the West of colonial thinking and behaviour. "They consider all the other second-rate people. And think of themselves as exclusive ones."

