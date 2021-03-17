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Gavin Noose 'em is a Profound Racist -- Time to MAKE FUN of Him
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190 views • March 17, 2021
Recently on MSNBC, with joy Reid, Gavin Newsom promised that he would replace Senator Dianne Feinstein with a black woman should she retire. Imagine if a CEO of a fortune 500 company, promise to replace somebody with a balding white male.
It's so profoundly ridiculous, as it runs so contrary to American values and Martin Luther King's I have a dream speech, and the time to make fun of the woke is now.
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
#gavinnewsom #racism #joyreid
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It's so profoundly ridiculous, as it runs so contrary to American values and Martin Luther King's I have a dream speech, and the time to make fun of the woke is now.
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
#gavinnewsom #racism #joyreid
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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