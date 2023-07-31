https://gettr.com/post/p2n1ye4d857

7/27/2023 Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) demonstrates that the number of deaths following the COVID vaccines greatly outnumbers the number of deaths following the flu vaccines. The Vietnam War took 12 years to kill over 60,000 healthy young Americans, yet the COVID-19 vaccine killed the same number in only 12 months!

#COVIDvaccine #COVIDvaccinedisaster





7/27/2023 玛乔丽·泰勒·格林议员: 疫苗不良事件报告系统(VAERS)显示，新冠疫苗接种后的死亡人数远远超过流感疫苗接种后的死亡人数。造成超过60,000健康年轻的美国人死亡，越战用了12年，而新冠疫苗只用了12个月！

#新冠疫苗 #疫苗灾难





