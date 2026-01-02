BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advancement of Modern Medicine is a Scam ~ Polio was a DDT Cover-up ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
67 views • 2 days ago

In today's discussion we will talk about the real origins of the mass polio scare, which was a effort to cover-up the fact that systemic polio was being caused by arsenic and lead poisoning. We will also talk about how once upon a time, it was called medicine to give people arsenic and lead mixed medicine. Finally we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, episode 456 - the Real History of Polio.


References:

- e456: The Real History of Polio

  https://rumble.com/v73gk40-episode-456-the-real-history-of-polio.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c


Keywords
vaccinescensorshipsciencecdctrustvaccineinhistorycultpharmamedicalstudytyrannyintelligencebigdisinformationofrealpoliotheanmisinformationmandateinconvenient
