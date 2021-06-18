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DR. ROGER HODKINSON’S BIGGEST CONCERNS ABOUT COVID INJECTIONS
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346 views • June 18, 2021
Info that matters.

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⁣Dr. Roger Hodkinson is a highly credentialed pathologist, with an extensive career in diagnostics, teaching and oversight. He received his general medical degrees from Cambridge University in the U.K., and then became a Royal College certified general pathologist in Canada.

Dr. Hodgkinson's CV is enormous:
General practitioner in the UK and Canada
Staff pathologist at the Misericordia Hospital, Edmonton, Alberta
Pathologist with the Medical Examiner’s Office in Edmonton determining cause of death
Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Alberta
President of the Alberta Society of Laboratory Physicians
Chairman of a Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons committee in Ottawa
CEO of a large private medical laboratory in Edmonton, Alberta.

And he went viral in November when he unloaded on the city council in Edmonton for their unscientific reaction to the pandemic and their lockdown restrictions. Immediately, as is so often the case with doctors who don't completely conform with the official COVID-19 narrative, his personal and professional reputation came under attack from members of his own profession. However, the intimidation has not stopped Dr. Hodkinson. He's being more vocal than ever about government overreach during the pandemic, what the government could and should have done differently, and about the medical censorship directed at doctors by other doctors.

Dr. Hodkinson is no anti-vaxxer, but he has some real concerns about the rushed rollout of vaccines and the new side effects being detected in younger people who have recently received vaccinations, like something called contagious vaccinosis. Despite being one of the most censored men in Canada — just posting a video of Hodkinson can get you kicked off of Facebook and YouTube — the doctor refuses to be silenced.
Description from: ⁣https://www.rebelnews.com/gunn_show_june_16_2021

Dr. Roger Hodkinson’s Biggest Concerns about Covid Injections
Keywords
childrencdcfluvaccinepandemicblood clotsshotinjectionpathologistkill shotdr roger hodkinsoninfo that mattersggt
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