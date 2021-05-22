NEW!** Nachash: Seed of the Serpent in Genesis - [Trey Smith]

**DISCLAIMER**: Protestants don't truly understand Catholicism, keep that in mind while watching this film. The majority of arguments that Protestants use against Catholicism are re-hashed propaganda, such as that found in Hislop's "The Two Babylons."

A few examples of this include: that the Catholic Church was started by Constantine at the council of Nicea, the assertion that the Pope's mitre has anything to do with the headdress allegedly worn by priests of Dagon, or the idea that the Virgin Mary is an extension of the old "mother goddess" Ishtar, etc.

These accusations are easily dispelled with a bit of research. In spite of all that, Trey Smith is a cool dude (and his videos often interesting), no matter what peculiarities of doctrine he may be so inclined to hold.



To God be the glory, and may His blessing and protection be over all who read these words, or watch these videos. LONG LIVE CHRIST THE KING!



Check out all of my videos for more interesting documentaries and spiritual content. God bless!



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