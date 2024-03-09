The Great Taking: HOW they want to take EVERYTHING from you (a documentary by David Webb)

The controlled demolition of our financial system has been planned for decades! While humanity is being guided by the pursuit for money, a small elite has already secured lasting power for itself – on everything we own. High-ranking financial expert David Webb is currently ringing alarm bells: The private control of central banks is the source of all humanity’s problems! It is time unveil the hidden machinations of the financial leaders, because we can still turn the tide – together!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.