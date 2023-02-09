Ukraine Update Feb 9, 2023

⚡️Lt. Gen. Konashenkov has returned.

⚡️The head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, gave an explanation about the use of chemical weapons by the UAF militants. "Yesterday we witnessed a vile and cowardly war with the use of prohibited substances by the enemy, thereby our enemy demonstrated personal agony and inability to defeat us on the battlefield by honest means, however, in doing so, he untied our hands. The jokes are over, Based on this, we decided to deal with the enemy in the same way as he did, so from tomorrow we start".

From it it became known that Prigozhin instructed his punishers to find and punish those ukrov who dropped chemical weapons on Wagner soldiers. The perpetrators were found and, on behalf of Prigozhin, they filmed a video of the massacre (not in this video)

⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Attack and Army aviation, as well as the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the manpower and hardware of the units from 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Olshanka, Pershotravnevoye, Krakhmalnoye, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 35 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armored personnel carrier, and 1 motor vehicle have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, the artillery, and flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have neutralized the manpower and hardware of the units from 66th Mechanized, 25th Airborne, 95th Airborne Assault, and 81st Airmobile brigades of the AFU near Stelmakhovka, Chervonopopovka, Chervonaya Dibrova, Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic), and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 130 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 1 Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), as well as one ordnance depot of 66th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU have been eliminated near Podliman (Kharkov region).

💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive and firepower operations, conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in the elimination of over 140 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 3 pickups, 3 motor vehicles, and 1 Msta-B howitzer.

◽️ 2 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Avdeyevka and Slavyansk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk direction, Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have neutralized the units from 72nd Mechanized, 1st Tank, and 35th Marine brigades of the AFU near Ugledar and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 75 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 3 armored fighting vehicles, and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

◽️ 3 AFU ordnance and fuel depots have been destroyed by the artillery near Novomikhaylovka, Ugledar, and Dobrovolye (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry