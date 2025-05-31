🤡 Hegseth calls total defeat of US by Houthis ‘Tailored Operation’ - carefully not mentioning Israel

🤡 Hegseth calls total defeat of US by Houthis ‘TAILORED OPERATION’

💬 “Freedom of navigation was our goal from the beginning, and we used unrelenting military force to execute that,” said Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth — carefully omitting any mention of America’s closest ally, Israel, or the original goal: stopping Houthi attacks on Israeli-linked ships.

Adding:

IDF to strike Iran on Shavuot religious holiday that starts Sunday — Israel parliament source

Iran orders this NOTAM no-fly zone for next 2 days. (image of this text shown, May 29th)