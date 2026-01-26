BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Education in Canada: Why Families Are Choosing Alternative Schools | Greg Needham & Lauralynn Mercer
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
2 views • 1 day ago

👉 Give securely online: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/donate-to-change-lives-21 📞 Donate by phone: *1-866-844-0844*


*Are Canadian families running out of options when it comes to education?* Across the nation, parents are asking an important question: *Is the current education system truly helping our children thrive — academically, emotionally, and spiritually?*


In this important conversation, we are joined by *Greg Needham and Laurelyn Mercer* from the *Canadian Christian Education Movement* to explore the growing shift toward *faith-based and alternative education models in Canada* — and why more families are choosing them.


Together, they discuss why *education is discipleship*, how worldview shapes a child’s future, and what practical options exist for families and churches right now.


📣 HELP US SHARE THIS MESSAGE


If this program encouraged you, please:


✔️ *Like* the video

✔️ *Subscribe* to the channel: https://www.youtube.com/@FayteneTV

✔️ *Share* this episode with your friends, church leaders, parents, and grandparents


Your sharing helps this message reach families from coast to coast.


⏱️ CHAPTERS & KEY MOMENTS


00:00 – Welcome & Why This Conversation Matters

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFJ086AOj70&t=0s


01:06 – Why Families Are Rethinking Public Education

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFJ086AOj70&t=66s


02:31 – Academic Outcomes, Mental Health & “Fit”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFJ086AOj70&t=151s


04:28 – What Is the Canadian Christian Education Movement?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFJ086AOj70&t=268s


06:14 – Cultural Pressures & Spiritual Formation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFJ086AOj70&t=374s


12:42 – Education Options Explained (Homeschool, Hybrid, Micro-Schools & More)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFJ086AOj70&t=762s


18:37 – Provincial Freedom & Government Regulation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFJ086AOj70&t=1117s


21:33 – Mental Health, Bullying & Protecting Childhood

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFJ086AOj70&t=1293s


24:29 – “Education Is Discipleship” — Final Encouragement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFJ086AOj70&t=1469s


26:16 – How Families & Churches Can Take the Next Step

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFJ086AOj70&t=1576s


 KEY TAKEAWAYS


• Faith-aligned education strengthens both academic performance and spiritual formation

• Families now have *more options than ever* — including homeschool co-ops, hybrid models, learning pods, and micro-schools

• Mental health, belonging, and worldview alignment matter deeply for children

• Churches can play a powerful role in supporting Christ-centred education

• Parents are not alone — support and guidance are available across Canada


---


 NEED PRAYER? If this conversation raised questions or stirred your heart, our prayer team would be honoured to stand with you.


📞 *24/7 Prayer Line: 1-866-885-4907*


---


 📺 WATCH MORE & STAY CONNECTED


🌐 Watch anytime: https://www.faytene.tv

📺 Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FayteneTV



#ChristianEducation #FaithAndFamily #EducationIsDiscipleship

#HomeschoolCanada #ChristianParents #BiblicalWorldview

#FayteneTV #Canada #FaithInAction

Keywords
canadabiblicalworldviewfaithinactionfaithandfamilyfaytenetvchristianeducationeducationisdiscipleshiphomeschoolcanadachristianparents
