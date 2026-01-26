Education in Canada: Why Families Are Choosing Alternative Schools | Greg Needham & Lauralynn Mercer

👉 Give securely online: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/donate-to-change-lives-21 📞 Donate by phone: *1-866-844-0844*





*Are Canadian families running out of options when it comes to education?* Across the nation, parents are asking an important question: *Is the current education system truly helping our children thrive — academically, emotionally, and spiritually?*





In this important conversation, we are joined by *Greg Needham and Laurelyn Mercer* from the *Canadian Christian Education Movement* to explore the growing shift toward *faith-based and alternative education models in Canada* — and why more families are choosing them.





Together, they discuss why *education is discipleship*, how worldview shapes a child’s future, and what practical options exist for families and churches right now.





⏱️ CHAPTERS & KEY MOMENTS





00:00 – Welcome & Why This Conversation Matters

01:06 – Why Families Are Rethinking Public Education

02:31 – Academic Outcomes, Mental Health & “Fit”

04:28 – What Is the Canadian Christian Education Movement?

06:14 – Cultural Pressures & Spiritual Formation

12:42 – Education Options Explained (Homeschool, Hybrid, Micro-Schools & More)

18:37 – Provincial Freedom & Government Regulation

21:33 – Mental Health, Bullying & Protecting Childhood

24:29 – “Education Is Discipleship” — Final Encouragement

26:16 – How Families & Churches Can Take the Next Step

KEY TAKEAWAYS





• Faith-aligned education strengthens both academic performance and spiritual formation

• Families now have *more options than ever* — including homeschool co-ops, hybrid models, learning pods, and micro-schools

• Mental health, belonging, and worldview alignment matter deeply for children

• Churches can play a powerful role in supporting Christ-centred education

• Parents are not alone — support and guidance are available across Canada





