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Interview Xavier Poussard Faits & Documents sur l'Etat profond et le couple Macron
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24 views • December 18, 2021
21 nov. 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCcH8CDxAXw
Larry Golade : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6KG7gWzfTOwdzESbfV3pCQ
Interview Xavier Poussard Faits & Documents par Abdel Zahiri le 15/11/2021
Et cf. Macron : les réseaux secrets ? Marc Endeweld
https://www.brighteon.com/ff6fc2d6-c0c4-491a-897f-6d4b71d0ba4c
et Marc Endeweld : Macron, Le Grand Manipulateur. Les réseaux secrets - Bercoff dans tous ses états
https://www.brighteon.com/b25dbe13-7aa2-43de-8e83-20ec359e06aa
Larry Golade : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6KG7gWzfTOwdzESbfV3pCQ
Interview Xavier Poussard Faits & Documents par Abdel Zahiri le 15/11/2021
Et cf. Macron : les réseaux secrets ? Marc Endeweld
https://www.brighteon.com/ff6fc2d6-c0c4-491a-897f-6d4b71d0ba4c
et Marc Endeweld : Macron, Le Grand Manipulateur. Les réseaux secrets - Bercoff dans tous ses états
https://www.brighteon.com/b25dbe13-7aa2-43de-8e83-20ec359e06aa
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