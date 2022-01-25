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Weep and Howl You Rich!
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21 views • January 25, 2022
Jesus said "Blessed are the poor but WOE to the rich"
James retierates that in his letter saying "Weep and howl you rich for the miseries that are to come upon you."
Jesus also said "it's almost impossible for the rich ot get into heaven. You can't work for both God and money."
So why does the whole world sell their soul for more junk?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
James retierates that in his letter saying "Weep and howl you rich for the miseries that are to come upon you."
Jesus also said "it's almost impossible for the rich ot get into heaven. You can't work for both God and money."
So why does the whole world sell their soul for more junk?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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