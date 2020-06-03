It's All Political! Corona Lockdown Leaders Now Joining Mass Protests!

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"Stay home, save lives," the politicians and media demanded. And Americans stayed home for months and lost their jobs and their mental and physical health. If you go out, they said, you will kill people by passing on the virus. But all of a sudden these same politicians have turned on a dime in the aftermath of the killing of a Minnesota man in police custody - all of a sudden they are not only encouraging but joining mass public protests. Social distancing has given way to the demands of social engineering. Meanwhile a large part of the US is in smoldering ruins. What's going on here?
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