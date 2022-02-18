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FDA Exec on camera reveals Future COVID Policy: Biden Wants To Inoculate as Many People as Possible
High Hopes
High Hopes
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61 views • February 18, 2022
Project Veritas.
FDA Executive Officer, Christopher Cole: “You’ll have to get an annual shot [COVID vaccine]. I mean, it hasn’t been formally announced yet ‘cause they don’t want to, like, rile everyone up.”

- Cole on President Joe Biden: “Biden wants to inoculate as many people as possible.”

- Cole on plans to approve vaccine for toddlers: “They're not going to not approve [emergency use authorization for children five years old or less].”

- Cole on pharmaceutical companies: “There’s a money incentive for Pfizer and the drug companies to promote additional vaccinations.”

- Cole on the financial incentive for pharmaceutical companies: “It’ll be recurring fountain of revenue. It might not be that much initially, but it’ll be recurring -- if they can -- if they can get every person required at an annual vaccine, that is a recurring return of money going into their company.”

- FDA Official Statement: "The person purportedly in the video does not work on vaccine matters and does not represent the views of the FDA."

[WASHINGTON, D.C. – Feb. 15, 2022] Food and Drug Administration [FDA] Executive Officer, Christopher Cole, inadvertently revealed that his agency will eventually announce that annual COVID-19 vaccinations will become policy.

Cole is an Executive Officer heading up the agency’s Countermeasures Initiatives, which plays a critical role in ensuring that drugs, vaccines, and other measures to counter infectious diseases and viruses are safe. He made the revelations on a hidden camera to an undercover Project Veritas reporter.

Cole indicates that annual COVID-19 shots isn’t probable -- but certain. When pushed on how he knows an annual shot will become policy, Cole states, “Just from everything I’ve heard, they [FDA] are not going to not approve it.”

The footage, which is part one of a two-part series on the FDA, also contains soundbites from Cole about the financial incentives pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer have to get the vaccine approved for annual usage.

“It’ll be recurring fountain of revenue,” Cole said in the hidden camera footage. “It might not be that much initially, but it’ll recurring -- if they can -- if they can get every person required at an annual vaccine, that is a recurring return of money going into their company.”

Perhaps the most explosive part of the footage is the moment where Cole brazenly talks about the impact that an Emergency Use Authorization has on overcoming the regulatory concerns of mandating vaccines on children.

“They’re all approved under an emergency just because it’s not as impactful as some of the other approvals,” Cole said when asked if he thought there was “really an emergency for kids.”

Cole, who claims his role with the FDA is to ensure the agency uses a framework of safety, security, and effectiveness as a part of its preparedness and response protocol, specifically cited concerns over “long term effects, especially with someone younger.”

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv1t87-fda-exec-on-camera-reveals-future-covid-policy-biden-wants-to-inoculate-as-.html
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current eventsfdaproject veritasbideninoculationcovid-19covidchristopher colecovid policyfda executivevaccine visioncountermeasures initiatives
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