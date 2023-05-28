Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Confronting the Contemptible
10 views
channel image
Freedom on Deck
Published 19 hours ago |

The word of God says to admonish the disorderly. Get off your gadgets and bring it - personally. They don’t answer phones or emails, and your ballot may not be counted. Also, vote with your wallet. Guests: Jan Grosskopf & Hayward Gatch.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
“How to Win Debates” on CVBerton.Substack.com and CV Bertons’s Twitter, Gettr & TS.

Keywords
debatetargetesg

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket