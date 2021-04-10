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Patrick Byrne discusses Election Integrity
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52 views • April 10, 2021
We have crystal clear proof of that Industrial (Election) Fraud that switched 2 million votes. I mean we have the computer. We have the computer records. We have the data. We have everything we need. It's open and shut. It's a done deal. We have 100% proof that it happened. Once this evidence is revealed. There is no way the court system can let this stand.
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