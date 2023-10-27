Create New Account
It's not your Government
America at War
Published 19 hours ago

You need to educate yourself and your children if you want to be free!


If you think that you can be free while remaining ignorant, you are sadly mistaken! Your ignorance has already enslaved you!

Follow this man's advice!

If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be. - Thomas Jefferson

Knowledge will forever govern ignorance; and a people who mean to be their own governors must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives. - James Madison

