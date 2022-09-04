DISNEY's "LITTLE DEMON" CARTOON GOES FULL-BLOWN SATANIC | EP 3107-6PM





Last week, Disney continued down its path to destruction, releasing a new cartoon entitled Little Demon, and it is just as bad as it sounds. The cartoon takes place 13 years after an unmarried pagan woman is impregnated by Satan (voice played by Danny Devito) and follows her and her daughter (literally the spawn of Satan and referred to as the Antichrist) through everyday life. The series features demonic witchcraft, pagan rituals, gratuitous blood, gore and nudity, and judging by the trailer (included here, but not recommended) can easily be considered pornographic by definition. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22201









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