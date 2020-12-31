© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attorney - Leigh Dundas - Election update, December 29th, 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • December 31, 2020
Copied from Youtube as it may be deleted.https://youtu.be/gI-IKL4SudQ
Attorney Leigh Dundas is a sight for sore eyes, exceptionally gifted at presenting the news and summarizing what is going on in the country in a comprehensive manner.
Attorney Leigh Dundas is a sight for sore eyes, exceptionally gifted at presenting the news and summarizing what is going on in the country in a comprehensive manner.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.