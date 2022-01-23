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Anubis: Dog
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42 views • January 23, 2022
We adopted Anubis, an Afghan Hound in 2008, when he was 3 years old. He fit into our world perfectly. He needed us and we needed him. At the time, I couldn't know how important his presence would be for my recovery. Five years into our life together, the rescuing turned around. He kept me focused when I experienced imbecility. This video is dedicated to him, his patience and his acceptance. We thank him for the love and the memories. RIP Anubis May 2017. Tears.
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