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Abortion: Our Position on it.
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20 views • June 07, 2021
For many years we refused to participate in the abortion debate, but recent concerns over fetal cells in vaccines have given us cause to comment. Our comments here should help you to better understand our general feeling on many other political issues, including the LGBTQ+ movement, and how all of this relates to the things that Jesus taught.
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