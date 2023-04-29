Ian Plimer, a Geologist's View of Climate Change at Heartland Institute Climate Conference, 2023





Ian Plimer, Ph.D., a geologist and emeritus professor at the University of Melbourne, delivers a presentation titled "The Past is the Key to the Present." He starts by noting that "you will not find any people in my profession who would claim that humans can change a major planetary system." Then he goes through the fundamentals of the causes of climate change that you can see from the history of the planet.





In the end, Dr. Plimer shows that planetary cycles going back to the end of the Pleistocene glaciation nearly 15,000 years ago show that we are due for another long-term cooling trend, not global warming.





The Fifteenth International Conference on Climate Change (ICCC15) featured more than 50 speakers who are top scientists in their fields and policy experts from around the world.





Each edition of these conferences attracts scientists, legislators, environmentalists, and more all discussing their views on climate science, the idea that there is a crisis, efforts to educate the public, views on the state of discourse, and more. Visit these sites for more great climate information from The Heartland Institute: Heartland's climate issue suite https://heartland.org/topics/environm... Environment & Climate News https://heartlanddailynews.com/catego... Climate Realism https://climaterealism.com/ Climate at a Glance https://climateataglance.com/ Our latest climate conference https://climateconference.heartland.org/ All of Heartland's climate conferences since 2009 https://climateconferences.heartland.... The Environment & Climate News Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...





