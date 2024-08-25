❗️Pavel Durov told Tucker Carlson that Western Agencies were after Him - clip

Latest update at bottom.

❗️Pavel Durov told Tucker Carlson that the Western agencies were after him.

To understand more, watch the full interview from April 2024 that I posted last night, and what Tucker wrote on a Tweet after Pavel's arrest:

https://www.brighteon.com/07a83870-168d-4c7f-baf7-6875e4c68ed3



Latest update:

The detention of Durov, 39, was extended beyond Sunday night by the investigating magistrate who is handling the case, according to a source close to the investigation. This initial period of detention for questioning can last up to a maximum of 96 hours.

When this phase of detention ends, the judge can then decide to free him or press charges and remain in further custody.

AND:

Durov's former press secretary called the US responsible for the arrest of the Telegram founder.

"Most likely, this is an attack from the US, which has been hunting Durov for a long time, and Durov has always said this," he said.

He added that there is no point in discussing the actions of the French authorities, since they do not play a role.

and:

✉️The Telegram team responded to the detention of the messenger's founder Pavel Durov.

"Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently throughout Europe. It is absurd to claim that the platform or its owner are responsible for the abuse of this platform," the statement said.

It is also reported that Telegram “complies with EU laws, including the Digital Services Act – its moderation is in line with industry standards and is constantly being improved.”

"We are waiting for this situation to be resolved as soon as possible. Telegram is with you," they added in Telegram.





