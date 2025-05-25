BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Iran's FM on nuke talks with US: 'neither in hurry, nor causing any delays'
Iran's FM on nuke talks with US: 'neither in hurry nor causing any delays'

Araghchi says WON'T back down on keeping uranium enrichment going.

Adding from an interview, 

Our honorable nation can be assured, If any attack, the 'Origin and source of any threat will be completely LEVELED to the ground'

Iran’s Ground Forces Chief Heydari says army ready for anything, but hopes nation will be 'in complete peace'.

Adding:  

Iran sits on a $27 trillion treasure – and has only tapped 2%

Only 2% of Iran’s vast mineral wealth has been discovered, the head of the country’s Geological Survey says.

📊With $27.3 trillion in natural resources, Iran ranks 5th globally – yet most of its potential remains untouched.

Global-level processing could unlock over $10 trillion in added value.

