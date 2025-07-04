BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kiev is on fire, with smog after the missiles & UAVs arrived
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1282 followers
2
336 views • 21 hours ago

During today's attack in Kiev, someone shouted from the balcony - "DEATH TO THE KHOKHOLS"

According to observers, after several ballistic missile strikes and several drones strike in Kyiv city, the Kiev International Airport (Zhuliany) is on fire. 

➡️ US-supplied Patroit and other air defense batteries has been known to be stationed at the airport. 

Meanwhile, the entire city is on fire and smog after the missiles and UAVs arrived. Ukrainians spent this night in the subway and basements.

Kiev in black smoke after the night attack.

Thumbnail image is:  💥The view in southern Kiev last night.

Adding:

The building of the consular section of the Polish embassy in Kiev was damaged in a night attack.

This was reported by Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
