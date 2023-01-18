Hannity gives shocking update on Biden classified docs

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to a report saying the DOJ considered whether to allow the FBI to monitor the search for the Biden classified documents in his home but eventually decided against it.
#foxnews #hannity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.