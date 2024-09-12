Soldiers of the 106th Airborne Division liberated the village of Krasnooktyabrskoye in the Kursk region.

⚡️Russian military liberated 10 settlements in two days of offensive in Kursk region — Russian Defense Ministry.

The counterattack is going according to plan.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have repelled two counterattacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region in the direction of Fanaseyevka and Snagost, and an attempt to attack in the direction of Olgovka has been thwarted, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Four enemy attempts to break through the border in the direction of Medvezhye and Novy Put were also repelled. The total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in one day in the Kursk direction are more than 300 people and 24 armored vehicles, including five tanks.

Adding, meanwhile Zelensky said the following on a short video:

🤡Russians have launched counteroffensive actions in the Kursk region, everything is going according to our Ukrainian plan, - Zelensky

He also said that they see the movement of Belarusian troops and also control (!) this process.



