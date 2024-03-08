Create New Account
OMG! Permanently Banned from Commenting on Banned dot Video for this?!?
Loves Greatness
Published a day ago

What did I say? It wasn't anything vulgar. It wasn't from  saying an N word that rhymes with trigger. It wasn't a comment calling Alex an F word that rhymes with maggot. Those comments are left alone. 


It was from repeating a

statement that Alex said on his show. 

