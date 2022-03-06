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A Covid-1984 Styled Restaurant In Tokyo Japan Has Replaced Humans With Empathy Lacking Robots
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1978 views • March 06, 2022
A Covid-1984 styled restaurant in Tokyo Japan has replaced humans with empathy lacking robots. They check body temperatures, enforce mask & hand sanitizer protocols and of course, replace hostesses, waiters and waitresses. This whole thing starting to make sense?
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