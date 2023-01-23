Create New Account
First METABANK wouldn't replace cards... now Experian isn't able to take me to my "new card matches" this might be the beginning
LetsBoGrandon
Published a day ago

Yeah yall... increments. First they run me around for 6 days and THEN admit rhey aren't issuing new cards right now for my type of card and that it's not the only one. Well, they govern many payroll, preloadable, debit cards and cash cards... so, I made a vid about that and the details are there... now when I go to my experience, they aren't able to take me to "my new car d matches" page...404 error code. It's been taken down. So... is this the start? Are the new cards gonna be on the cellphone? Is that the first move to stop issuing cards to force people to use their device and then nix the cash? Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

prepping finance cbdc debit cards metabank

