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Miles Guo's warning to the world
Seemorerocks97
Seemorerocks97
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403 views • June 24, 2021
The CCP is going to release the virus in the United States and Europe during the changing of the season between summer and autumn this year.

No. 2：  

The virus that is going to get released will be the most detrimental. We have accurate intelligence sources, that the CCP is very clear that millions of people died because of the covid-19, and hundred million people got infected. After the G7 meeting in the West, the world will demand the truth from them, the CCP knows that the truth will eventually be found out. Political entanglement and political bribery and threats may already be ineffective. They only have two choices, once they get threatened to reveal the truth, they will invade Taiwan. So now they have made a series of military and political steps. The internal meeting made a clear decision. As long as the West uses a large number of economic sanctions or even threatens to launch a war, the CCP will use this biological and chemical weapon. Use it to the fullest. Quota from a top leader of the CCP: “Since this weapon was created for Americans and whites, we should send it to the United States. We have used it very successfully in India, and we should make it more advanced in the United States and Europe
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chinabioweaponmiles guotaiwan
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