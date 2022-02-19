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Proof: U.S. Directed Energy Weapons Burn The Faces Of Australians
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160 views • February 19, 2022
The Australian government is trying to turn their protestors into rotisserie chicken! On Friday, the Stew Peters Show exposed the truth of what the Australian government is doing in order to stay in control of their country, and suppress the freedom uprising down under. It has been uncovered that the Australian Government has sent their police to burn the protestors with LRADS, which are microwave lasers.
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