Covid1984 : Airstrip One : Corona "Marshals" Patrol UK Cities To Enforce Social-Distancing

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Last night Downing Street unveiled new lockdown measures making it illegal for people to gather in groups of more than six from Monday onwards.
The rise in COVID-19 cases has been blamed on young people gathering for social events.
This will be tackled by newly empowered ‘Marshals’ and ‘Environmental Health Officers’ who will roam the streets looking for people violating social distancing rules.
Businesses will also now be mandated to enter customers into NHS ‘track and trace’ databases and keep the data for 21 days.
Read more at : https://www.zerohedge.com/political/corona-marshals-patrol-uk-cities-enforce-social-distancing