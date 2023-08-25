Create New Account
DR DAVID MARTIN: DON’T FEAR THE COMING LOCKDOWNS…THE CABAL IS ALREADY DEAD
Dr David Martin is back with Seth Holehouse of Man in America with the uplifting message that genuine humanity is flourishing against the compost of the old systems that are now like a caged, rabid animal that’s on its last gasp.

The interview begins 6:30 minutes in

Dr David E. Martin PhD - Covid Summit - EU Parliament, 3 May https://www.brighteon.com/d654dd22-d1a8-4151-b484-6ca3fbd0df8a




the cabaldomestic terrorismcovidlock downsdr david martinbehaviour modification

