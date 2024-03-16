Create New Account
MZTV 1432: Remember in Genesis Where Joseph Turns His Brothers Over a Pit of Flame For Eternity?
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
Joseph is a perfect type of Christ, as God meant him to be. Jesus Himself read the account of Joseph and took comfort from it. Remember the part where Joseph, wishing to wreak vengeance upon his brothers for selling him into slavery so many years before, put his brothers on a spit and turned them over a fire for eternity? You don't? Hm. The account of Joseph can be found in Genesis chapters 37 through 50.

Original Link: https://youtu.be/TG7PT20-4Sg?si=GaT9rksWwbbsPlBX

https://www.martinzender.com/books/hell1.htm

https://www.martinzender.com/books/flawed_enlarged.htm

https://www.martinzender.com/books/first_idiot_enlarged.htm





